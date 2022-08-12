Daily Update: Local woman helping combat food waste, Police chief suspended after investigation

Maria Orlando Pietromonaco, site director of Food Rescue US – Suffolk County, with donations from Golden Earthworm Organic Farm in Jamesport Tuesday morning. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

South Jamesport woman leads local effort as part of national organization, Food Rescue US

Chief suspended following investigation into Southold PD handling of community complaints over officer’s 2020 retirement party

Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 11, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Latest drag racing series set to begin Aug. 20 in Calverton

Riverhead Town prepares ‘temporary resolution’ to collect money from LIPA; special counsel says town should commence litigation

NORTHFORKER

Léon 1909 offers a taste of the Riviera at a Shelter Island crossroads

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of August 12

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance for showers before 2 p.m. and it will be partly cloudy this evening with a low near 58.

Sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with highs expected in the low 80s and low temperatures in the 60s.