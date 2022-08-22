Daily Update: Your guide to the GOP primary Tuesday, Southold grad among ’30 under 30’

The GOP Congressional candidates: (from left) Michelle Bond, Anthony Figliola and Nick LaLota.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Three candidates face off in GOP primary for 1st Congressional District

Meet the Southold grad among Long Island Business News’ ‘30 Under 30’

Cops: Passenger killed after pickup truck driven by drunken driver crashes into tree

Editorial: Welcome to Southold 2022

Police Blotter: Mattituck man arrested for DWI

New nonprofit aims to provide services to victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and violence

Damaged Aquebogue windmill receives three sails from Sylvester Manor



RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Polish Festival features food, music, historic characters and more at Riverhead’s Polish Hall: Photos

Drag racing returns to Calverton for first round of Race Track Not Street summer series: Photos

Blotters: Man arrested for cocaine possession during traffic stop in Riverside

Take a look inside downtown Riverhead’s newest ‘luxury’ apartment building

NORTHFORKER

Five fun North Fork activities to do with your kids before they head back to school

New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course

One Minute on the North Fork: Exploring Hallockville Museum Farm

Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead

Where to find grilled cheese for grown-ups on the North Fork

The powerful partnership that makes Chronicle Wines so good

WEATHER

It will be cloudy today with a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms and a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A half inch of rain is possible and the chance for thunderstorms continues into Monday evening, when the low will fall to 69.