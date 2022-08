David Brian Rackett

David Brian Rackett lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 24, 2022.

He grew up in Greenport and lived in Homosassa, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Angevine Rackett; daughters Cathy, Erica and Dawn and son Brian; brother Charlie, sister-in-law Hossie; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.

