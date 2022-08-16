Dolores Elise Angevine

Greenport resident Dolores Elise Angevine died Aug. 13, 2022, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 93.

She was born July 10, 1929, in Philadelphia to Harry Miller and Minnie Eckstein.

On Aug. 2, 1947, she married Joseph F. Angevine Jr. in Brooklyn.

Ms. Angevine enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, sewing and playing the lottery, and was a first-place winner in the Triangle Yacht Club’s dart league.

Predeceased by her husband in 2004 and her son Richard Paul Angevine in 2020, she is survived by her children Joseph (Ellen) Angevine and David (Donna) Angevine, both of Greenport, and Patricia (Dave) Angevine-Rackett of Homosassa, Fla.; her siblings, Marge Daniels and Harry Miller; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport Fire Department Rescue Squad and San Simeon by the Sound.

This is a paid notice.