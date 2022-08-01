Dorothea Adriatico

Dorothea Adriatico, 68, of Glens Falls, N.Y., passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital, with loved ones by her side.

Born Nov. 5, 1953, in Greenport, N.Y., she was the daughter of Arthur and Dorothea (Carter) Pollock Sr.

Dorothea graduated from Greenport High School. She went on to earn her associate degree to become a licensed practical nurse from nursing school.

She worked at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport as an LPN; Plum Island Animal Disease Center as a security guard; Greenport High School as the head lunch lady; and as a self-employed housekeeper.

Dorothea was also a member of the Greenport Rescue Squad as an emergency medical technician.

Some of her enjoyments in life were spending time with her granddaughters, cooking, baking, crafting, painting, reading and entertaining her cats.

In addition to her parents, Dorothea was predeceased by her sister Hilda.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Joel Goldsmith, Chris Adriatico and Stephanie Adriatico; granddaughters, Anya and Norah Schaffer; sisters Regina Shedrick, Coey Pullumino and Roberta Pollock; brother Arthur Pollock Jr.; and her cats, Minga, Xavier and Boogah.

An intimate service for family and friends will be held at the convenience of the family. For more details and to RSVP, please email the family at [email protected]

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank-you to Penny Adriatico, Karen Caproud and Gina Shedrick.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through bakerfuneralhome.com.

This is a paid notice.