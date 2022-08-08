Gregory G. Hallock passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in his Southold home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Greenport on March 18, 1949, he graduated from Greenport High School in 1967 and was later employed by Robert T. Cooper Inc., a seafood product preparation and packaging plant. He then worked at Plum Island Animal Disease Center; for the Shelter Island School District; and he retired from Eastern Suffolk BOCES.

Greg was predeceased by his parents, Jean (Mulhall) and Caryl Hallock. He is survived by his sister, Caryl Jarres (William). He is also survived by his wife of 53 years, Christie (née Klipp); his three daughters, Lynne Webster (Kevin), Kim Hallock and Sara Schelin (Scott); and his loving grandchildren, Jonathan, Rachael, Emily, Nora and Margo. Greg will also be missed by his faithful dog Henry.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

