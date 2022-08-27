Joseph F. Krukowski of Southold died suddenly on Aug. 24, 2022. He was 80.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, with firematic services at 7 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with Father Ryszard Ficek officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad.