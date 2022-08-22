Meet the Southold grad among Long Island Business News’ ‘30 Under 30’

Long Island Business News 30 Under 30 award winner Shannon Quinn at The Shoals in Southold. (Courtesy photo)

Throughout her eight-year career in marketing, Southold High School graduate Shannon Quinn has had her eyes set on the Long Island Business News’ annual “30 Under 30” award.

“I’ve known about the award my entire marketing career; it was something that I always wanted to achieve,” Ms. Quinn said.

While at work on June 21, she learned through an email from LIBN that she had reached her goal and would receive the sought-after honor at an Aug. 29 event, along with 29 other young professionals.

“Everyone — from my business colleagues, to my family, to my friends — has been so supportive; everyone’s really proud of me,” she said. “It’s just a really nice feeling.”

Ms. Quinn, 25, has demonstrated a strong work ethic and a broad range of abilities since the age of 8, when she started working on the “Pirate Ice Cream Boat” at Southold’s Pirate’s Cove Ice Cream, which closed in 20070. Over the years, she’s worked many other jobs, including time at The Ink Spot in Southold, Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk, By Hand Catering in Mattituck and as a wedding photographer with K.A.B. Productions.

A member of Southold’s Class of 2014, Ms. Quinn has now been with Cona Elder Law PLLC in Melville for three years, working as the firm’s marketing manager.

Her favorite part of the job is working with both local and national nonprofits.

“It’s really nice to get involved in the community and we really do a lot of hands-on assistance,” Ms. Quinn said. “We get to go to all these events where we’re helping, whether it’s seniors or children with special needs, or ALS or so many different organizations we get to help and that would definitely be my favorite part of the job.”

According to Ms. Quinn, finding a healthy work-life balance has been one of her biggest challenges.

“I guess that’s the biggest challenge because you want to be present in your career,” she said. “You really want to be focused … it’s not just a career, it is your life, too, if you’re passionate about it. So then, what you also have to figure out is when your actual social life and everything else starts.”

Ms. Quinn was honored to have been chosen as one of this year’s 30 Under 30 because of the exposure and opportunity the recognition provides for younger professionals.

“I was reading some of the other honorees’ write-ups and bios and there’s just some really cool people that got this award,” she said. “There’s so many zennials doing some really cool things, and awards like this give us a voice to share experiences, which I just think is really great.”