Peconic Landing celebrates 20 years in Greenport

The end of summer celebration was held Saturday, Aug. 13. (Courtesy photo)

Peconic Landing commemorated its 20th anniversary with an end of summer celebration in Greenport on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Hundreds of residents, employees and North Fork community members gathered behind Brecknock Hall for the free event, which featured music by the 10-piece Gordon Dukes Band and a spectacular fireworks show over the community pond.

Guests brought their own lawn chairs and danced the night away to celebrate the milestone.

Since opening in 2002, the organization has been home to over 840 independent living members aged 62 and better who are welcomed into a vibrant community with amenities, cultural arts opportunities and access to assisted living and skilled nursing care if needed.

It has also grown to be the second-largest employer in the town of Southold.

Planning for the community started in 1996 when founder William G. Thompson, together with a group of local community and business leaders, established the not-for-profit organization Peconic Landing at Southold, Inc.

The organization recently completed an expansion to its wellness center, which offers medical care through Stony Brook Medicine and is also embarking on a new project that will include a new dining venue with a bar and expanded outdoor dining space later this year.

“We are so much more than a retirement destination,” president and CEO Robert Syron said in a statement. “Peconic Landing is a place where new chapters begin – where members and team members grow and learn side by side, engaging in life at the highest level and making a difference along the way.”