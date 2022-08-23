Former Southold resident Philip E. Mullen, Jr. died peacefully at his home in Scottsdale, AZ with his wife of 44 years, Jo-Ann, at his bedside.

He was born August 21, 1938 to Doris Hobart Williams and Philip Mullen, Sr. In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by daughter Kelly Worman, sons Brendan and Daniel Mullen, as well as sisters Claudia Greene, Jean Bail, brother Karl Clasing, and six grandsons.

“Butch” graduated from Southold High School. He proudly enlisted in the United States Marines, where he became a radar specialist.

Phil graduated from Central Connecticut State University and received his Master’s Degree in Literature from Northern Illinois University. Most of his career was spent teaching or as an administrator at Ramapo College in NJ, Aims Community College and the University of Northern Colorado.

Known for his knowledge and love of baseball, Phil also had other interests including music, especially blues and jazz, the Civil War, and playing golf. He also traveled to most of the 50 states.

In lieu of flowers, Phil’s family would appreciate donations to Haven Hospice in Scottsdale, AZ (havenhospicecares.com).

Cremation will be private.

This is a paid notice.