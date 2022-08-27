Planning Board deems Sports East’s site plans ready, additional hurdles remain

A rendering of the Sports East facility provided by developer Paul Pawlowski. (Courtesy rendering)

The Planning Board found site plans complete for the proposed Sports East Recreational Facility and Peconic Cottages at a meeting on Monday.

A 10.2-acre parcel at 1080 Carroll Ave. in Peconic, formerly used as a nursery, will be split between the indoor recreational facility and 24 rental workforce cottages. Developer Paul Pawlowski is in contract to buy the land from the town, which purchased the property for around $750,000. Supervisor Scott Russell has previously said the town bought the parcel specifically to transfer to a company willing to build an indoor pool or recreational facility.

The applicant still needs to coordinate with the town on subdividing the property, zone changes and a State Environmental Quality Review Act classification. Planning staff will coordinate with the applicant on Part II of the Final Environmental Assessment Form and “confirm the location of the subdivision line to ensure that both projects are well situated and aligned with the Town Code,” according to a planning staff report.

Around 5.33 acres dedicated to the recreational facility will be rezoned from Agricultural Conservation to Recreational Floating Zone District, which is meant “to provide additional wellness and health opportunities within the Town boundaries,” according to a staff analysis. The remaining land, dedicated to the cottages, will be rezoned to Affordable Housing District.

Right now, plans for the 45,500-square-foot public recreational facility include two tennis courts; a pickleball court; a multi-sport court; a soccer field; three yoga rooms; three offices; locker rooms with bathrooms and showers; a pro shop; an indoor swimming pool with pool storage; and a kitchen, bathrooms, cafe, lounge, fitness gym and golf simulator on a partial second floor. Plans for the second floor include windows and railings for viewing the courts below. The applicant has proposed 134 parking spots, including six accessible stalls, for the recreational facility.

The affordable cottages will be 600 square feet each, with two bedrooms and a bathroom. The applicant has proposed 56 parking stalls for the cottages, including 12 accessible spots.