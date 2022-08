Rita Marie Schrader of Mattituck died Aug. 4, 2022, at her home. She was 89.

The family received visitors Aug. 7 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Aug. 8 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment followed at Holy Cross R.C. Cemetery in Brooklyn.