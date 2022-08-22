Robert J. (Bobby) Bergen passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Orlando, Fla. He was 47 years old.

He was the son of Eileen Bergen Talbot and the late Dale Bergen. He is survived by his mother, his aunt Connie Bergen, his aunt Patricia Kivlin and her husband, Dave, and his uncle Michael Ragan and his wife, Louise. He was predeceased by his father, his brother Jason, his grandparents Helen and Robert Bergen, Margaret and Tim Ragan, his stepfather Jack Talbot and his uncle Don Bergen.

Bobby attended Sacred Heart School in Cutchogue and Mattituck Middle School and High School. Growing up in Mattituck, he loved boating and could be seen in the summer slicing up the bay on skis or making “roosters” with his boat “Stretch.” He enjoyed tennis and soccer but mostly spending time with family and friends.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to the North Fork Animal Welfare League (northforkanimalwelfareleague.org).

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

