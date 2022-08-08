Sound & Skate Festival in Greenport showcases artists, high-flying performances

A skateboarder goes airborne at Saturday’s festival in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Sound & Skate Festival held Saturday in Greenport featured high-flying performances from a mix of men and women in roller skating, skateboarding, scooters and BMX.

The event at the skate park on Moores Lane also featured live music, vendors, food, games and more. About two dozen Long Island and New York City-based street, graffiti and mural artists also participated in a live graffiti and mural contest, creating art on six-by-eight-foot canvases.

“Graffiti and urban art is all a part of skate culture — and it’s the whole culture we’re trying to showcase,” festival organizer Rena Wilhelm said last month as the final preparations were being completed for the festival.

See more photos from festival below:

Photos by Jeremy Garretson