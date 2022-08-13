Southold Blotter: Greenport man arrested on criminal mischief charge

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Southold Town police arrested a 21-year-old Greenport man for criminal mischief after he reportedly ripped a hood visor off a vehicle parked near the North Ferry last Tuesday evening.

An investigation revealed that Isaias Cruz-Ramirez was responsible for the offense and he was charged with criminal mischief after being located near Main Street and Central Avenue in Greenport.

Police reports also reference an incident involving Mr. Cruz-Ramirez three days later, when he reportedly kicked a police vehicle and attempted to pull off its rear license plate after he was found sleeping in front of a Main Street business and was asked to leave. He reportedly fled the area on foot and was not located.

• Police were called to a verbal dispute at the Cross Sound Ferry Friday afternoon.

Officials said a 44-year-old Bridgehampton man reported that a 51-year-old Southampton man went around him in the line and started to swear and curse at him after he beeped his horn.

No further police action was taken but ferry staff ensured the men were put on separate boats.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old Southold man for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop Friday.

A man called police to report seeing the vehicle failing to maintain its westbound lane on Main Road around 7:20 p.m. An officer stopped the vehicle on Oaklawn Ave. and found the driver, Gustavo Rodriguez-Giron, to be intoxicated.

• A gay pride flag was reported stolen from a home on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel last Wednesday morning. According to an incident report, the pole it was displayed on was also bent.

• Police were called to Main Road in Cutchogue last Wednesday after a man reported finding a plastic bottle containing 12 “unused” needles. An officer secured and properly disposed of the bottle shortly after noon.

• Detectives were notified after a door was found open at Sacred Heart Church in Cutchogue and white powder was observed all over the floor Saturday afternoon.

After an investigation, police determined that “several fire extinguishers” had been used inside the location.

• A woman called police on a Yaphank man who was attempting to sell pest control at her door on Cottage Way in Mattituck last Tuesday.

Police responded and spoke with the man, who said his boss instructed him to come to the North Fork and was advised that he needed a valid peddler’s permit to continue. He left the area and no further action was taken, reports said.

• Police responded to the BP gas station on Route 48 in Cutchogue last week after a verbal dispute between a 49-year-old delivery driver, a 25 year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

According to police, the driver was making a delivery in Cutchogue when he “observed a female through the window a few doors down” and said “whoa” when he was threatened by a male for harassing the woman and speaking inappropriately.

The man was advised by police to refrain from delivering in the area again and no further action was taken.

• A check was stolen from a front door along Mechanic Street in Southold last Thursday morning.

According to police, a 56-year-old man left a check for $2,933.86 for a fuel company in an envelope attached to the front door. Later, via a home security camera, he observed a FedEx driver who was delivering a package remove the envelope before the fuel company arrived.

No money was taken from the man’s account and FedEx was notified about the incident. Detectives are investigating.

• Police marine units received a call about a vessel in distress just west of Robins Island Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, a 40-year-old Riverhead man reported that his motor would not start. He was towed to the New Suffolk boat ramp by police and made arrangements with a friend to bring their car and trailer from Riverhead, where they launched from.

• A 75-year-old Greenport woman contacted police last Thursday to report unauthorized charges on her credit card. According to an incident report, the charges totaled $1,700 and were made at several locations. An investigation is ongoing.

• Detectives are investigating after a 75-year-old Cutchogue man reported that several checks he sent out were intercepted last week. The man reported that at least one check for $129 was intercepted and forged for $9,725 to an unknown person. The man alerted his bank, who refunded the money, and an investigation is ongoing.

• A boat fire was reported at Mitchell Park Marina Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

A police report did not contain additional details.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.