The Southold Town Peconic Community Center on Peconic Lane in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A cooling center will open from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Southold Town Community Center at 1170 Peconic Lane in Peconic, according to a press release.

Supervisor Scott Russell said the opening is in response to the “current heat advisory in effect” until Tuesday evening. “All residents are encouraged to check on the welfare of family members and neighbors as this danger heat continues,” the supervisor said.

The National Weather Service issued the heat advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values are expected to be in the upper 90s.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the advisory says.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk, according to the advisory. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

The NWS had also issued a heat advisory Thursday. Temperatures are expected to decrease Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees. A chance of thunderstorms is possible throughout the early part of the week and showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS.