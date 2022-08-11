Tall ship provides link to family history, Town Board contemplates affordable housing proposals

(Credit: Ellen Jaffe)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

For Doris Sherman, the tall ship Kalmar Nyckel represents a link to her family’s history

Town Board contemplates affordable housing proposals

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After Riverhead superintendent receives salary bump, how does contract compare to other similiar-sized districts?

Woman injured in explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton

Riverhead BOE approves firing of tenured teacher

NORTHFORKER

Beat the heat with this North Fork lavender lemonade recipe

WEATHER

Heavy rain is likely today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 68.