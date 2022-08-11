Tall ship provides link to family history, Town Board contemplates affordable housing proposals
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
For Doris Sherman, the tall ship Kalmar Nyckel represents a link to her family’s history
Town Board contemplates affordable housing proposals
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
After Riverhead superintendent receives salary bump, how does contract compare to other similiar-sized districts?
Woman injured in explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton
Riverhead BOE approves firing of tenured teacher
NORTHFORKER
Beat the heat with this North Fork lavender lemonade recipe
WEATHER
Heavy rain is likely today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 68.