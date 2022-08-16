Vincenza P. Kislow, 91, passed away after a brief illness on Aug. 9, 2022, in Gallatin, Tenn.

She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on June 2, 1931, and married Henry M. Kislow Sr. of Cutchogue. They were longtime residents of Fleets Neck, Cutchogue, where they raised their family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry, in 2019 and son-in-law Robert B. Dawson. She is survived by a sister, Mary (Sal) Angelo of New Jersey, and a brother, Michael Moscaritolo (Barbara) of Ocala, Fla.; her children, Paula Dawson of Gallatin,Tenn., Henry Kislow of Hermitage, Tenn., and Carla Haynes (Patrick) of Hartsville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Burial will take place at the Nashville Veterans Cemetery.

