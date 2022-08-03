Virginia Cochran Rusch, wife of the late John B. Rusch, died May 23, 2022, in New York City.

She and her late husband enjoyed spending time in their second home on the North Fork, where they made many friends.

Gina joined the Peace Corps as one of its first volunteers, serving three years in the Philippines. She then worked tirelessly for underserved communities in Manhattan, notably Union Settlement Association, where she eventually rose to associate executive director and later member of the board.

An avid history enthusiast, Gina read voraciously, traveled fearlessly and inspired others with her curiosity, openness and generosity.

She is survived by her stepson, Derek Rusch of Oakland, Calif., and her sisters, Rita Klug of Hancock, N.H., and Nannette Braucher of Newton, Mass.

Plans for a memorial service have yet to be determined. Contributions in her name can be made to Union Settlement, 237 East 104th St., New York, NY 10029.

