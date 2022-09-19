Bernard Meyer, former Nassau County Police detective, died Sept. 16, 2022. He was a longtime past resident of Hicksville, N.Y., and more recently of Mattituck/Jamesport, N.Y. Husband, brother, father and grandfather, Bernard passed away at age 86.

Bernard William Meyer was born in Hempstead, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 1935, the son of Helen and Henry Meyer. He was a graduate of both Hempstead High School and St. John’s University. He served as a Nassau County Police officer for over 30 years, with the majority of his career devoted to helping at-risk teens as a detective in the Juvenile Aid Bureau.

During summers in college, while both serving as lifeguards, he met the love of his life, Barbara Marie Holmes. They married on Feb. 11, 1961, and spent the next 61 years faithfully by each other’s side.

Bernie served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and was a member of the Mattituck Gun Club, Knights of Columbus, North Fork County Club and Mattituck Yacht Club.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Kevin (Laura) Meyer, Michael (Carrie) Meyer and Matthew (Victoria) Meyer; his grandchildren, Andrew (Kaitlyn), Lauren, Christopher, John, Harriet, James and Luke; his great-grandson, Cameron Arthur; and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or the American Heart Association.

This is a paid notice.