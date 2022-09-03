Blotter: Police deploy drone to search for man at Greenport beach

Southold Town police deployed a drone with a spotlight to search for a “highly intoxicated” man who had walked away from his girlfriend on the beach at 67 Steps Beach in Greenport and couldn’t be located. Police were notified shortly after 11 p.m. Friday and searched the beach but could not locate the man.

The drone operator located the man in “dense vegetation on the bluff about 1/4-mile east” of the beach, police said. Officers assisted the man down the bluff and back to his girlfriend.

• The office manager of a landscaping company told police Aug. 22 that a business check for $540.12 had been altered to the amount of $25,500. The business manager contacted Capital One Bank and was told the higher amount had been removed from the account. The bank’s fraud department is investigating as is Southold police.

• A Mattituck woman told police on Aug. 22 that an unknown person stole $2,640 from her checking and savings account at Chase Bank. The unknown person used a stolen debit card to withdraw the money at a Brooklyn branch. A larceny affidavit was completed.

• Police responded to an East Marion address on Aug. 25 to investigate a report that a swimming pool was being drained over the bluff. The responding officer told the person at the pool that the draining was against town code. The draining was stopped.

• The owner of a Main Street business in Greenport told police on Aug. 25 that her store was burglarized twice in one week. Approximately $250 in change was stolen from the store’s change box. An investigation is continuing.

• An employee at the Citgo Gas Station in Cutchogue told police on Aug. 25 that an unknown customer cashed a fraudulent check through Viamericas, a money transfer company, which Citgo offers as a third-party service. The store owner has filed a claim through the transfer company and an investigation is continuing.

• The owner of a Main Road business in Greenport West told police on Aug. 26 that someone broke into a vehicle “and proceeded to take items out of the van.” The owner told police tools were taken from a second vehicle. An investigation is continuing.

• A Greenport woman holding a “Chief Flatley is innocent” sign in front of Southold Town Hall on Aug. 26 was told she was impeding pedestrian traffic. She told police she was waiting to appear in Town Justice Court. She said she would return to her residence after her court appearance.

• Police responded Aug. 26 to a tavern on Front Street in Greenport to investigate the report of a “highly intoxicated” male yelling profanity at the staff. A police report said the male was “highly uncooperative.” The owner of the tavern told police he wanted the man banned from the business and a notice of trespass was completed.

• A Greenport man told police on Aug. 27 that he was scammed out of $750 when he bought concert tickets at a website that never sent him the tickets. The man was told to contact his bank.

• A Greenport man, Elias Galarzacordero, 44, of Flanders was arrested Aug. 27 in Mattituck after he was stopped by police and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was arrested and transported to headquarters.

• On Aug. 28 a Cutchogue woman told police that $20,485 worth of jewelry was stolen from her residence. The homeowner said there was no forced entry and that the only people who entered her residence was herself and house cleaners. Police are investigating.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.