Charlotte A. O’Neill of Laurel passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at the Westhampton Care Center at the age of 95. She was born in Manhattan on April 14, 1927.

Charlotte was predeceased by her husband, Edward, and three siblings Florence, John and Doris. She is survived by her sons, Michael, of Holbrook and Edward (Sharon), of Laurel; four grandchildren, Renée Goldsmith (Glenn) of Mattituck, Faith Gajeski (Nick) of Kings Park, Michael O’Neill (Kara) of Holbrook and Kevin O’Neill of Islip; and five great-grandchildren, Landon and Reid Goldsmith, Lyra and A.J. Gajeski, and Hadleigh O’Neill.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations made to Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad or Sacred Heart Parish, P.O. Box 926, Cutchogue, NY 11935.

This is a paid notice.