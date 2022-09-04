Cops: Driver dies in overnight crash in Cutchogue

The crash occurred on Route 48, near Cox Lane. (Credit: Google Maps)

A 38-year-old Bethpage man died in an overnight crash in Cutchogue when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a telephone pole, according to Southold Town police.

The driver, whose identity was not released in a media release Sunday morning, was ejected from the vehicle. Police were notified at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the crash off Route 48. The two-door, 2019 Toyota sedan left the road and went into the parking lot of the North Road Commons where it came to a rest after striking the pole, police said. The driver was found lying in the parking lot when first responders arrived at the scene.

The driver was treated by members of the Cutchogue Fire Department and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

The crash caused a temporary power outage and PSEG responded to restore power.