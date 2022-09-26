Daily Update: Vigil for Dylan Newman, Photos from the Maritime Festival
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
At vigil in Peconic, community members remember their hero, Dylan Newman
See photos from the 2022 Maritime Festival parade in Greenport
Editorial: Unanswered questions follow county cyberattack
Pilot programs pitched aim at mitigating traffic in key junctions
First phase of eelgrass restoration project completed in Long Island Sound
Police Blotter: Headstone reported missing from Greenport cemetery
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosts 24th 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness at Tanger Outlets
Long Island Pine Barrens Society hopes to see additional properties in Riverhead Town preserved
Riverhead teacher fired earlier this year refused to comply with COVID-19 mandates, report says
Football: After slow start, Riverhead cruises past Bay Shore, 20-0, for second win
Football: SWR gets back on the winning track with 59-0 win
Riverhead IDA formally accepts joint application for EPCAL development
Police Blotters: Patchogue man charged with grand larceny after stealing electrical wire
NORTHFORKER
The List: This month, it’s pumpkin everything
Popsicle & Finn is on the move. We got the lowdown on the new North Fork Apothecary
Land & Sea Gala kicks off 2022 Maritime Festival: Photos
One Minute on the North Fork: A Visit to The North Fork Animal Welfare League
What’s for sale on the North Fork with history and charm
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies with a breeze today and a high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.