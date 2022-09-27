Daily Update: Consulting firm faces criticism, Tornado confirmed in Mattituck

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 27 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Consulting agency frequently hired by Southold Town faces criticism following NIMBY clause in recent Southampton Town contract

Update: Mattituck High School’s gym, tennis courts damaged by tornado as winds reached 75-85 mph

In four years, Common Ground Garden has come a long way

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

48 Kroemer LLC to withdraw application after failing to receive full IDA benefits

Andrew McMorris Foundation to hold annual gala Friday

Update: Police release photo of tattoo to help identify pedestrian killed in Sunday crash

NORTHFORKER

Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall

North Fork Dream Home: Views of Peconic Bay and Cases Creek from this Aquebogue property

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today and a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.