Daily Update: Consulting firm faces criticism, Tornado confirmed in Mattituck
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 27 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Consulting agency frequently hired by Southold Town faces criticism following NIMBY clause in recent Southampton Town contract
Update: Mattituck High School’s gym, tennis courts damaged by tornado as winds reached 75-85 mph
In four years, Common Ground Garden has come a long way
RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW
48 Kroemer LLC to withdraw application after failing to receive full IDA benefits
Andrew McMorris Foundation to hold annual gala Friday
Update: Police release photo of tattoo to help identify pedestrian killed in Sunday crash
NORTHFORKER
Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall
North Fork Dream Home: Views of Peconic Bay and Cases Creek from this Aquebogue property
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today and a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.