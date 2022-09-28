Daily Update: Dylan Newman laid to rest, Village fires employee after drug arrest

The pallbearers bring out Dylan Newman’s green casket outside First Presbyterian Church of Southold Tuesday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

A town’s shared grief as Dylan Newman, 18, laid to rest

Village Board votes to terminate highway department employee arrested on drug charges

Cutchogue Fire District residents approve $16M bond to rebuild headquarters

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Newest electric vehicle charging station in Riverhead celebrated as 100th in EVolve NY network across state

Riverhead Raceway: Soper nabs fourth Modified title in five years

NORTHFORKER

Hidden North Fork: A workout with a view in South Jamesport

Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.