Daily Update: Proceeds from Kait’s Angels annual yard sale to benefit pair from Southold, Cutchogue

Joe and Darla Doorhy, seated at left, and members of Kait’s Angels at New Suffolk Beach where the organization recently donated an outdoor shower, three powder-coated picnic tables and a rack for six bicycles. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Proceeds from Kait’s Angels annual yard sale to benefit Southold man with ALS, Cutchogue man with cerebral palsy

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Attorney General investigation clears SCPD officer in 2021 fatal shooting in Manorville

Public hearing to be held Sept. 20 on extending solar moratorium another year

Girls Soccer: For Riverhead’s Re, no amount of goals is ever enough

NORTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Evan Bucholz

North Fork Dream Home: Must love water views

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 59.