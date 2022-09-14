Daily Update: Proceeds from Kait’s Angels annual yard sale to benefit pair from Southold, Cutchogue
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Proceeds from Kait’s Angels annual yard sale to benefit Southold man with ALS, Cutchogue man with cerebral palsy
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Attorney General investigation clears SCPD officer in 2021 fatal shooting in Manorville
Public hearing to be held Sept. 20 on extending solar moratorium another year
Girls Soccer: For Riverhead’s Re, no amount of goals is ever enough
NORTHFORKER
My Favorite Things: Evan Bucholz
North Fork Dream Home: Must love water views
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 59.