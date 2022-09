Dylan Cole Newman of Southold died Sept. 20, 2022, at his home. He was 18.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, with the Rev. Peter Kelley officiating.

Interment will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.