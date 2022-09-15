May 24, 1943 – September 7, 2022

Edward Leo Coakley of Southold, N.Y., formerly of Upper Montclair, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2022, in Doylestown, Pa., at the age of 79.

He was born on May 24, 1943, in Elizabeth, N.J., to Edward and Mildred (Bergman) Coakley. Ed grew up in Union County, N.J., and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After graduation, he pursued a career in the banking industry, holding executive-level positions with Midlantic, Fidelity Union Trust Company, National Westminster Bank, North Fork Bank and Capital One Bank. In addition to Ed’s successful banking career, he was one of the founders and owners of the North Fork Bagel Café in Mattituck, N.Y., for many years.

Ed was proud of his military service as a lieutenant in the National Guard.

Ed was also an automobile enthusiast, and you could see him driving around in his convertible sports cars during the summers on the North Fork of Long Island. He was also a proud member of the Fiero Sports Car Club.

After retirement, Ed wanted to support his community and became a volunteer fireman with Southold Fire Department and also served as their treasurer for several years.

Ed was predeceased by his wife, Carol Jane Coakley (Geddes, Gurin), who passed away in 2019.

Ed leaves behind his son and daughter-in law Kenneth and Mickey Coakley and grandchildren Corinne and Kate Coakley (Pennington, N.J.); his son and daughter-in law Andrew and Kimberly Coakley (Bordentown, N.J.); his daughter Kimberly DeBoyace and grandchildren Jack, Wyatt, MaKenna and Allison DeBoyace (Doylestown, Pa.); and his stepchildren and their children, Alan and Amy Hertz (Jack and Kate) and Hugh and Phoebe Gurin.

The family will hold a private funeral service. Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department: In Memory of Ed Coakley, c/o Southold Fire Department, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, NY 11971.

This is a paid notice.