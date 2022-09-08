Emmie Lohr Rusch

Emmie Lohr Rusch, 97, of Southold, N.Y., passed away on Sept. 6, 2022. She was the daughter of Wilhelm and Katherine (Mueller) Lohr.

Born in Bonbaden, Germany, outside of Frankfurt, Emmie came to the United States at the age of 4 with her parents and two older siblings. She was raised in Riverhead and graduated with the class of 1944 at Riverhead High School. She earned her beautician’s license and was a local hairdresser for many years.

She met the love of her life, William W. Rusch, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Riverhead, where she was a member of the choir and Bill’s dad was the preacher (a match made in heaven!). They were married in 1947 by the Rev. William D. Rusch. Together they settled in Southold, where they raised their three children.

Emmie had many interests, including entertaining, traveling and fashion. Emmie and Bill loved to entertain and held many a pool or house party for family and friends. She was often referred to as “the hostess with the mostest.” Emmie also loved traveling around the world with Bill, whether it be visiting family in Germany, Thailand and Austria, going to the Holy Land with her church group, taking cruises to the Mediterranean, Hawaii and Bermuda, or seeing the sights in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Scotland and Ireland. She was a stylish dresser but was always surprised to receive compliments on her outfits.

Emmie was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, serving on the Altar Guild and various other committees for over 50 years. Back in the day, when St. Peter’s held Oktoberfest for their fundraising event, Emmie would wear her traditional German dirndl for the occasion! She was strong in her faith and is at peace now with her loved ones and the Lord.

Emmie was predeceased by her loving husband, Bill, in 2004, after a 57-year marriage, and her son, William A. Rusch, in 1997. She was also predeceased by her brother, William K. Lohr and his wife, Eileen, of Hampton Bays; her sister, Erna Hackal, and her husband, Joseph, of Riverhead; and her niece Sharon Hackal Kooney.

She is survived by her two daughters, Katherine S. Rusch of Ellington, Conn., and Judith Rusch Dominguez and her husband, Frank, of Southold. She also leaves her two grandsons, James M. Rusch and William J. Rusch, his wife, Emily, and two great-granddaughters, Lillie and Sadie Rusch. She is also survived by her nieces Barbara Kujawski and Linda Hagen; nephews Kenneth and Mark Lohr; nephew-in-law Alan Kooney; several grandnieces and -nephews; and several relatives in Germany.

Emmie was able to live in her own home for 11 years thanks to the incredible care and compassion given to her by Irma, her caregiver from the Republic of Georgia, who we regard as not just a dear friend but a part of our family.

Many thanks go out to all the staff and aides at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation who so diligently and caringly took care of Emmie in the last nine months of her life. We will be forever grateful for their excellent care and love.

Calling hours will be at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold on Monday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Memorial donations may be made to San Simeon by the Sound, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944 or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 71305 Main Road, P.O. Box 242, Greenport, NY 11944.

This is a paid notice.