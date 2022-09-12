Virginia Ann ‘Ginny’ Marquardt

Former Cutchogue resident Virginia Ann “Ginny” Marquardt, 76, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Anderson, S.C.

Born March 6, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Potenza Gallo. Ginny married her high school sweetheart, Steve, and they built a life together that spanned 61 years. Together they raised three children, owned the successful Village Marine in Mattituck, N.Y., and Ginny herself was a talented interior designer. In 1995 they moved to Anderson after visiting the area and have called it home since.

Ginny and Steve were active members of the church and Ginny gave back to the community through volunteering at Anderson Emergency Soup Kitchen.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Marquardt; daughter, Ann Marie (Paul) Minerva; sons, Steven (Diane) Marquardt and Joseph (Mary Grace) Marquardt; five grandchildren, Aidan Marquardt, Paul Minerva, Anthony Minerva, Maxim Marquardt and Cooper Marquardt; and three sisters, Mary Ann Barone, Fran Caruso and Joan Leyton.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anderson.

Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun St., Anderson, SC 29621; Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621; or Anderson Emergency Kitchen, 306 West Franklin St., Anderson, SC 29621.

This is a paid notice.