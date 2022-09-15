Gloria Shirvell

Gloria Virginia Shirvell, 90, peacefully passed away at home in San Diego, Calif., in the company of family on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Gloria was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 4, 1931, to Lorretta (Carey) Hayes and George Hayes.

Gloria grew up in Queens, N.Y., during the Great Depression to working parents. Her father worked with electronics at the Radio Corporation of America and her mother was a telephone operator. Gloria graduated from John Adams High School. Gloria later met John Shirvell at a YMCA dance, was courted, fell in love and got married on Oct. 12, 1954. Shortly after their marriage, Gloria became a homemaker. Together they resided in Queens, Deer Park and Cutchogue, N.Y., successfully raising five children.

John Shirvell died in 1992 after 38 years of marriage. Gloria went on to become a licensed real estate agent and had a successful career, selling homes on her beloved North Fork. In 2010, Gloria retired from the real estate sales profession and moved to San Diego to be near her daughter Maryann and son Mark.

Gloria was an avid reader and enjoyed her later years with travel to Europe, Canada and the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii.

Gloria is survived by her five children and their spouses, Brian (Jeanne), Mark, Maryann (David), George (Clarice) and Ellen (Quoc); eight grandchildren, Bridget, James, Stephanie, Peter, Matthew, Mary, Ryan and John; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews. Gloria was predeceased by her siblings, Lorraine, Geraldine and Carey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (curealz.org).

