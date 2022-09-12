Joseph L. Barwick 

Joseph “Joey” Leon Barwick, 47, of Adamstown, Pa., formerly of Flanders, N.Y., passed away in hospice at St. Joseph’s Hospital – BayCare on July 15, 2022.

Born in Southampton, N.Y., on Dec. 30, 1974, he was raised in Flanders, where he attended Riverhead schools.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo and Theresa Jasinski and Joe and Nell Shepish.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Jasinski Swislosky (Mike Spano); his father, Teddy A. Barwick (Tina); fiancée Colleen Hanna; brother TJ Barwick (Janie); Jessica, Keith (Sharon) and Greg Spano; children James-Thomas Bryant (Victoria), Danielle Fontana and Alexis McCavanagh; and grandchildren Lydia and Harvey Bryant.

Joey loved motor sports, especially Riverhead Raceway, where he knew and was friends with many of the drivers and involved with the pit crews. He was always quick to lend a hand and his love of animals was unsurpassed. His fur babies, Stella and Eve, will miss him.

A memorial service for Joey will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Donations in his memory may be made to The Broken Antler, P.O. Box 1618, Riverhead, NY 11901.

This is a paid notice.