Lilia “Lillian” Falleti of Mattituck died Sept. 24, 2022. She was 100.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.