Malcolm Thompson died peacefully on Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by family.

Malcolm was a resident of Cutchogue and New York City. For over 25 years, he was a beloved middle school and high school science teacher at The Dalton School in New York City. His unique and irreverent teaching style made the high school astronomy classes he taught legendary for countless students.

In 2001 Malcolm and his wife, Janet, moved to Cutchogue, after sailing out of Greenport for years. They both loved Cutchogue and especially loved and supported Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Janet was president of the Friends of the Library for many years.

Besides Janet, he is survived by three sons, Aitken, Webster and Geordie; their wives, Ilse, Jasmine and Stephanie; and five grandsons.

In time there will be a memorial service at The Dalton School.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that for those interested, donations be made to Friends of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

