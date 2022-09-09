National Grid to replace 3,800 feet of gas main along Main Road in Southold

National Grid workers on Long Island in 2017. (Courtesy Photo)

National Grid contractor crews will replace more than 3,800 feet of gas main along Main Road between Hortons and Locust lanes, upgrading 41 individual customer service lines in the coming weeks.

The project, which is expected to run from November through April, will provide a “safer, cleaner and more resilient” natural gas system, according to a flier from National Grid.

Councilwoman Sarah Nappa said at a Tuesday work session that the gas company plans to make sure affected residents are aware. Any service interruptions would be scheduled and restored quickly, the utility has said.

Parking may be impacted, but businesses will otherwise be able to stay open during construction. Crews generally work from between 7 and 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., although night work may take place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times, although there may be lane shifts, merging traffic and delays. Signs and flaggers will be posted to conduct traffic.

The project will be conducted in coordination with the state Department of Transportation and town Department of Public Works.