Phyllis A. Ross, formerly of New Suffolk, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022, at Peak Resources in North Carolina.

Phyllis was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Greenport, N.Y., to Norman T. King and Viola F. Kwaitkowski and lived in New Suffolk.

After graduating as salutatorian from Southold High School she went on to nursing school, but soon met the love of her life and on Oct. 31, 1956, she married Harry E. Ross. They made their home in New Suffolk, where they raised seven children. Phyllis was a homemaker and loved children; she provided day care for many local children. She was a lover of all furry creatures and could never say no to any stray!

In 2002, she and Harry retired to Burlington, N.C.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harry E. Ross Sr.; her sons-in-law Darryl Kirby and Stephen Sansone; her grandson Thomas Sansone; and her great-granddaughter Kaylee Kirby.

She is survived by her children, Debra Papadoupalos (Cory), Donna Kirby, Harry E. Ross Jr., (Jean), Diane Ross, Denise Lademann (Williiam), Dawn Schoedel (Chris) and Danielle Schwab (Dustin); and honorary son Mathew McCabe (Kim).

Phyllis was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren at the time of her passing.

Memorial and funeral services will be held at a future date.

