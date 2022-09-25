Pilot programs pitched aim at mitigating traffic in key junctions

The North Fork Traffic and Transportation Task Force has pitched pilot programs, seemingly favored by the Southold Town Board, that aim to mitigate traffic at several key junctions in town.

Councilwoman Sarah Nappa, who is liaison to the town transportation committee, presented the programs at a work session last Tuesday. The county would be willing to help coordinate with the state Department of Transportation, she said, and the task force hopes to launch the program within a month.

Recommended improvement areas include Sound Avenue at Harbes Farm; Main Road and Love Lane; Main Road and Main Bayview Road/Ackerly Pond Lane; and Main Street and Middle Road. Implementation would be managed and maintained by local municipalities.

Mitigation efforts at Harbes would include pedestrian crossing and signing improvements. Southbound Love Lane would also enforce a right turn only, and the pilot would aim to improve sight distance for the approach to Main Bayview Road and formalize the approach to Ackerly Pond Lane. At Main Road/Main Street and North Road, westbound traffic would be allowed to bypass the intersection.

Disability Income Limit

The Southold Town Board may increase income limits for senior citizens and those with disabilities seeking exemptions on property taxes.

The state recently passed legislation that would allow for up to 50% off real property taxes paid by seniors and people with disabilities who have an income under $50,000, with a sliding scale to $58,400 for 5% off.

If adopted by the town, the changes would take place for the 2023-2024 tax year, according to a memo from the town Board of Assessors. No other taxing jurisdictions, including Suffolk County, have opted into the new income limit, the memo says.

Under the current sliding scale, adopted by the Town Board in 2010, the senior citizen and disability exemption allows 50% off for incomes up to $28,999, with a sliding scale up to $37,399 for 5% off.

The memo says the town does not have the data to calculate the impact to the tax rate if the new income limits are adopted.