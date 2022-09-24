Police Blotter: Headstone reported missing from Greenport cemetery

Southold Town Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police were called to a Greenport cemetery after a headstone was reported missing Sunday afternoon. According to a police report, a 57-year-old woman discovered that her grandfather’s headstone was missing from Sterling Cemetery. An officer noted that it appears a shovel was used to lever the headstone out of the ground. An investigation and follow up with maintenance crew at the cemetery is ongoing.

• Extra patrols of the New Suffolk Common School were requested last week after an employee reported that a woman in a white Toyota Highlander drove by at a very slow speed and appeared to be filming students on the playground last Thursday morning.

Police were not able to locate the woman or her vehicle but increased patrols in the area.

• Julie Saladyga, 51, of Smithtown,was arrested for DWI along Route 48 in Southold shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

• Southold Town police arrested a 19-year-old from Greenport on aggravated DWI charges Sept. 10.

According to police, Hugo Ardon-Hernandez was stopped for driving a vehicle with a modified exhaust that amplified the sound on Center Street shortly after 3 a.m. and he was found to be intoxicated.

He was held for arraignment, police noted.

• A 69-year-old man reported receiving a fraudulent check for $8,500 after attempting to sell a hydraulic press on Craigslist last week.

The incident was reported to police last Wednesday after the man attempted to cash the check and suffered $2,000 in financial loss after discovering the check was fraudulent. Detectives were notified.

• Police were called to Pindar Vineyards in Peconic Saturday evening after receiving a report about an intoxicated man refusing to leave.

An officer spoke with a 43-year-old Bayville man who said he was looking for transportation to Locust Valley. The man then remembered that he had a tent set up at a Greenport campground and was escorted there by police without further incident, reports said.

• Nicolas Andreadis, 22, of Mattituck was arrested for DWI following his involvement in a motor vehicle crash on Route 48 in Southold on Sept. 8.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 8 p.m. and Mr. Andreadis was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to officials.

• Police responded to Whiskey Wind Tavern after receiving a call about a suspicious incident Saturday night.

A 38-year-old Boylston, Mass., man bought two vodka sodas and put them down on a table before walking away and when he returned, observed a 24-year-old Shelter Island man leaning over the drinks with his hands near the top.

The man alerted the bartender and asked for new drinks and a police investigation revealed nothing was placed in the drinks. The Shelter Island man was asked to leave the establishment, according to reports.

• An unknown person rummaged through an unlocked vehicle that was parked for several days on Front Street in Greenport last week.

The owner, a 61-year-old woman, reported last Wednesday that the glove box was emptied onto the passenger seat but no property was missing from her vehicle.

Police also received a report Sunday morning that a car along South Street was broken into and Social Security card and vaccination cards were stolen. Detectives were notified.

• A car key was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle along Breakwater Road in Mattituck early Saturday morning. Several other residents in Mattituck and Cutchogue reported that their vehicles were rummaged through overnight and one wallet and one purse were reported stolen.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

• A 64-year-old Greenport woman suffered $3,700 in financial loss after mistakenly giving remote access to her phone and Venmo account to what she believed were Walmart customer service employees last week.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which was reported to police last Thursday afternoon.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from Front Street in Greenport last Thursday afternoon. The owner, a Greenport woman, told police she stepped into a restaurant for five minutes and when she came out, the bicycle was gone. An investigation is ongoing.

• A 27-year-old Westbury man called police to report that an unknown man walked by him with an “aggressive” dog while he was waiting for a bus along Main Road in Cutchogue last Wednesday evening.

An officer canvassed the area for both the caller and man with the dog with negative results.

• A package was stolen from a front porch along Sterling Place in Greenport last Thursday afternoon.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.