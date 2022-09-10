Police Blotter: Manorville man charged with DWI in Greenport

Southold Town Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police arrested a 52-year-old Manorville man for driving while intoxicated in Greenport Saturday.

Police received a 911 call about an intoxicated man getting into a red Honda Accord and turning westbound onto Route 25 from Third Street. Jason Scolaro was stopped shortly after 7:30 p.m., after an officer observed the vehicle cross over the double yellow line as an eastbound vehicle drove by.

He was placed under arrest and held for arraignment and his vehicle was secured at the scene, police said. A 49-year-old Manorville woman in the passenger seat was transported to police headquarters to await a ride home, reports said.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old Riverhead man on aggravated DWI charges in Laurel on Aug. 27.

According to police, Dilan Monroy Suret was stopped on Route 25 for failing to maintain his lane of travel in a red Ford Explorer around 6:30 p.m. and was found to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI, officials said.

• A camper at Eastern Long Island Kampground contacted police last Tuesday to report a suspected case of animal abuse.

The woman told police she heard a neighboring camper “slap his dog five times” though she did not witness it.

Police spoke with the neighbor, a 28-year-old Orlando, Fla., who allowed officers to examine the dogs, who appeared “in good health, well fed, clean and free of any apparent injury.”

No further action was taken.

• Esvin Godinez Secaida, 28, of Cutchogue was charged with driving while intoxicated along Depot Lane Sunday shortly before 10 p.m., according to police reports. He reportedly had two adult passengers in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

• A 57-year-old Riverhead man was issued an appearance ticket after he was observed defecating in Mitchell Park last Wednesday afternoon.

• Police were called to a home on Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck Friday after a 24-year-old woman reported that $2,000 was missing from a drawer. According to a police report, a 19-yearold woman kicked the 24-year-old in the leg while an officer was present at the home.

The younger woman, Lidia Hernandez Gatica, was charged with seconddegree harassment.

• Police were called to a farm along Route 48 in Southold last Tuesday morning after a man reported that an unknown person dumped a pile of dirt containing chunks of concrete and grass on the property.

• A teenager called police after seeing a man lying in the roadway along Mill Lane in Mattituck last Wednesday night.

Police responded and spoke with a “highly intoxicated” 37-year-old Peconic man who was attempting to walk home from the Broken Down Valise. An officer assisted the man back to his residence and no further action was taken.

• Southold police responded to Breakwater Beach in Mattituck Saturday after an anonymous person texted Riverhead police headquarters stating that there was going to be a “party with underage drinking” at the location that evening. Officers did not find any youths at the beach but noted that a car with youths pulled into the parking lot and turned around while they were present.

• A man stole two chairs from an outdoor dining area at Noah’s in Greenport last week. The incident was reported to police last Wednesday evening and an investigation is ongoing.

• Two brush fires were reported in Mattituck last week as a result of ongoing dry conditions. One was reported along New Suffolk Avenue and the other on Old Field Court in Mattituck last Thursday. Mattituck Fire Department responded to both incidents and extinguished the fires, which are not suspected to be criminal in nature.

• A man called police to report that a speed limit sign had been altered to read “80 miles per hour” instead of “30 miles per hour” along Main Road in Mattituck Saturday.

Police notified the state Department of Transportation about the incident.

• A Greenport woman called police to report hearing a car alarm going off for a prolonged period of time early Saturday morning.

Police canvassed the area of Bay Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. and determined the noise was coming from the Shelter Island ferries using their horns in the fog.

• Police were called to the shoulder of Route 48 in Southold Saturday afternoon after receiving a report about a man on his hands and knees next to his truck on the side of the road.

The man, a 32-year-old from Laurel, told police he was praying because his brother died in a car crash a few years ago. An officer suggested safer locations to pray and no further action was taken.

• A 59-year-old Southold man contacted police last Monday afternoon to report seeing a man in a women’s bikini sunbathing on his private beach and refusing to leave. Police responded to the area shortly before 2 p.m. and were unable to locate the man.

• Police and Southold Fire Department responded to a home on Pine Neck Road Sunday night and extinguished a pool heater that caught on fire shortly before midnight.

• Police cited a 45-year-old Southold man for driving without insurance during a traffic stop in East Marion last Monday evening.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.