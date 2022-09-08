Police raid Greenport home, arrest two residents on drug, weapon charges

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

An East End Drug Task Force investigation led to a pair of arrests after police raided a Greenport home early Thursday morning, according to Southold Town police.

Police declined to identify the suspects arrested, citing an ongoing investigation.

Southold police and the task force, with assistance from the Suffolk County police emergency services, executed the search warrant at around 6 a.m. and recovered “a large quantity of drugs” in addition to a loaded handgun. A media release did not specify the type of drugs found.

Two residents of the home were arrested and face a long list of charges, including several felonies.

The top charges include third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm. The suspects face additional misdemeanor drug charges as well.

The East End Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit that includes officers from departments across the East End and receives funding through the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson for Raymond Tierney, the district attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the search warrant.