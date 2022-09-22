Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 22, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 9-15, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Cataldo, F & M, to Murphy, Thomas, 64 Ida Ln (600-46-1-33.15), (R), $714,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Jack Straw Realty LLC to Buchs, David, 214 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-32), (R), $550,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Calvosa Jr, Joseph, Vistas Baiting Hollow #2102 (600-40.4-1-7), (R), $405,000

• Karpoich, P & D, to Castelforte LLC, 140 Gregory Way (600-58-2-10.19), (R), $700,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Iannolo, M Trust to 5295 Bridge Lane LLC, 5295 Bridge Ln & 25295 CR48 (1000-84-1-6.16), (V), $550,000

• Spielman, B, to Clark, Brian, 2540 Bridge Ln (1000-85-2-23), (R), $1,275,000

• Mott, M, to Pollock, Stephen, 1490 Skunk Ln (1000-97-3-11.3), (R), $1,475,000

• Gatz, P & V, to McGrath, Michael, 490 Schoolhouse Rd (1000-102-5-10), (R), $680,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Morales, Arthur, Harvest Pointe, Home 34 (1000-102.1-2-8), (R), $760,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Danzer, Meinrad, Harvest Pointe, Home 36 (1000-102.1-2-10), (R), $888,540

• Rimor Development LLC to Oliver, Paul, Harvest Pointe, Home #93 (1000-102.1-2-37), (R), $855,000

• Pabst Trust & Nixon, et al to Davies, Julien, 5195 Skunk Ln & lot 2-013 (1000-138-2-4), (R), $825,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Rocky Pointe LLC to Leonard, Matthew, 4305 Rocky Point Rd (1000-21-1-21), (R), $1,400,000

• Crotty, J, D, & S, to Weingart, Ryan, 1915 Gillette Dr (1000-38-3-12), (V), $225,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Solomon, G, & Flanagan, M, to Bungalow Twelve LLC, Private Rd Off E End Rd (1000-9-1-4), (R), $999,500

FLANDERS (11901)

• Lipari Trust to 56 King Avenue LLC, 56 King Ave (900-123-4-33), (R), $364,000

• Gonzalez, E & M, to Lopez, Robidio, 21 Stern Ave (900-142-1-20.1), (R), $360,500

• Springer, H & C Trusts to Sarv 4 Properties Inc, 43 Oak Ave (900-144-1-107), (R), $350,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• DaSilva, L, & LoCascio, J, to Kostopoulos, Dimitrios, 61475 CR 48, Unit 201B (1000-45.1-2-7), (C), $515,000

• Schroer, D & S, to Allacco Jr, Louis, 905 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-3-4), (R), $660,000

• Arslanyan, L Trust to Willumstad, Pillar, 1280 Sage Blvd (1000-53-5-10), (R), $1,500,000

• Moore, K, to McCulloch, Andrew, 616 Main St (1001-3-4-4), (R), $955,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Fourniotis, M & M, to Papastefanou, John, 1200 Inlet Dr (1000-99-2-7), (R), $640,000

• Oasis at Mattituck Co to Epstein, Evan, 4405 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-63), (R), $1,475,000

• Zenith Property Group to Oasis at Mattituck Corp, 4405 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-63), (V), $275,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Gray, T & S, to Armstrong, Jeremy, 5615 Soundview Ave (1000-58-1-2.2), (V), $2,000,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Ottaka, S by Guardian to Coleman, Irving, 7 Smugglers Path (600-8-2-10.5), (R), $629,000

• Red’s Adventures LLC to Gleckler, William, 67 Pier Ave (600-8-3-1.17), (R), $950,000

• Blizzard & Resnick Bliz to Hunstein, David, 1404 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-86), (R), $549,000

• Sanborn, R, & Hum, T, to Bortin, Benjamin, 1906 Cedar Path (600-18.1-3-120), (R), $345,000

• Aspen Creek Estates to Macua Campos, Martin, 61 A.J. Court (600-65-1-4.4), (R), $699,999

• JRE and C LLC to Londono, Johannah, 417 Doctors Path (600-65-2-16), (R), $410,500

• Daniels, S, to Baculima, Hernan, 110 Nadel Dr (600-83-2-20), (R), $450,000

• Save More Homes LLC to Velasquez, Jose, 63 Maple Wood Ln (600-85-1-10.48), (R), $579,900

• Flora and Irwin LLC to HOBLOB 58 LLC, 1414-1428 Old Country Rd (600-101-2-6.2), (V), $14,777,000

• Gibbs, K, to Fisher, Michael, 21 Duryea St (600-102-4-28), (R), $545,000

• Tann, S, to Harrison Avenue LLC, Harrison Ave (600-108-1-1), (V), $1,350,000

• Bozza, R, to Murrin, Joseph, 58 Strawberry Commons (600-109.1-1-58), (R), $370,000

• Israel, I & S, to Martinez Oviedo, Felix, 386 Sweezy Ave (600-123-4-52), (R), $396,500

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Lind, D & E & K & R, to Foley, Michael, 58 Country Club Dr (700-1-2-17), (V), $525,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Baiz, R to Skierczynski, Paul, 1260 Bay Home Rd (1000-56-5-1.2), (V), $600,000

• Wessels, G Trust to O’Connell, Stephen, 1615 Hiawatha’s Path (1000-78-3-58), (R), $699,000

• Peters, T by Executor to 225 Williams Drive LLC, 145 Williamsburgh Dr (1000-78-5-13), (R), $350,000

• Catholic Charities to Lacku, Adam, 380 Eds Rd (1000-78-9-67), (R), $790,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Henrich, E & D Trusts to Porchia III, John, 1 Baileys Ct (600-73-1-1.26), (R), $999,999

• Vaccarello, F & G, to Mayer Trust, George and Mary, 289 Long Pond Rd (600-73-1-8.4), (R), $710,000

• Ramos, W & M, to Singh, Andray, 29 Holly Berry Ct (600-114-1-39.29), (R), $855,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)