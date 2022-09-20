Rita Ann Schmidt of Mattituck passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on Sept. 12, 1928.

Rita was the daughter of Herman and Agnes Bornhoeft of Brooklyn. She was one of four children; however, Herman and Agnes were foster parents for many children. She worked for the New York Telephone Company. She married her husband John “Jack” Schmidt in 1954 and moved to Mattituck with their son, William.

Predeceased by her husband, she is survived by her son, William “Bill,” and his wife, Diane; three grandchildren, Amanda, Pam and Paul; her sister Barbara of Croton-on-Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

