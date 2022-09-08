Russell ‘Terry’ Finkle Sr.

Russell “Terry” Finkle Sr. (Tech Sgt., retired), 71, of Lincoln, Del., passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del.

Terry was born in Jacksonville, N.C., the son of Alice (Bouldin) Finkle and Dorville Finkle. He graduated from Southold High School and then SUNY/Morrisville. Later in life he graduated from Del Tech Terry Campus with the distinction of being the oldest graduate of the class of 2015.

He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Mo., on July 4, 1976, the bicentennial, and served his total military time at Dover Air Force Base, retiring as a technical sergeant in 1993. During his time of service, Terry served as a C-5 mechanic for the 436 OMS, and served in support of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. After his retirement, Terry worked in automotive positions at AAFES in Dover and Walmart in Milford, along with working at the Walmart distribution center and as a store associate for several years.

In his spare time, Terry enjoyed watching sports, spending time with his grandchildren, attending concerts and traveling to New York, Hawaii and Washington, D.C.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen (Simonds) Finkle; a son, Russell Terry Finkle Jr. (Sarah); a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Luff (Tyler); four grandchildren, Shawn, Lukas, Cohen and Hayden; his mother, Alice Finkle; and two sisters, Merri MacNish (Rory) and Joanne Crawford (Jeffrey); along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Sept. 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lofland Funeral Home in Milford, where services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial, with Air Force honors, will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720.

Letters of condolence may be shared with the family atloflandandmcknatt.com.

