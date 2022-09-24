See photos from the 2022 Maritime Festival parade in Greenport

The Maritime Festival’s parade Saturday morning wouldn’t be complete without a mermaid. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Mermaids, pirates and other sea creatures marched through Greenport Saturday morning in the Merry Merfolk parade to begin the 33rd Maritime Festival.

The annual event is hosted by the East End Seaport Museum & Marine Foundation. Elizabeth Peeples and Stefanie Bassett, co-owners of Little Ram Oyster Company, served as the grand marshals for the parade.

The festival began with the Land & Sea gala Friday and the fun continues Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

See more photos below:





Grand marshals Elizabeth Peeples and Stefanie Bassett, co-owners of Little Ram Oyster Company.































































































Photos by Jeremy Garretson