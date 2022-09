Steven Howard White

Steven Howard White of Greenport, formerly of Orient, died suddenly Sept. 11, 2022. He was 46.

He was born Dec. 5, 1975, in Southampton to Edmund and Audrey White.

He was predeceased by his mother in 2020.

Steve is survived by his father; his sister, Catherine White Biechele; and cousins, Louis C. Gray, Mary A. Gray and Valerie L. Gray.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.