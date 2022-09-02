Town’s consulting firm dismisses concerns over Enclaves, Photos from the start of a new school year
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town’s consulting firm dismisses all concerns raised by engineer on proposed Enclaves project
Welcome back! New school year begins at North Fork districts: Photos
EAC Network expands to Riverhead to provide services for children across East End
Girls Tennis: Patience is truly a virtue for Mattituck’s Solowinska
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
LIR Clothing to host 10th annual back-to-school event Sunday in Riverhead
Welcome back! New school year begins in SWR School District: Photos
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Labor Day weekend
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 2
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.