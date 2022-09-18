Walk4Valor returns to Southold as participants raise funds for veterans: Photos

Charles Sanders, Commander of American Legion Post 803, at the start of Saturday’s walk. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Walk4Valor 2022 began in Southold at American Legion post 803 Saturday morning as participants walked various distances to raise funds for programs aimed at reducing veteran suicide.

Charles Sanders, Commander of American Legion Post 803, organized the event for the second straight year.

The full course for the 22-mile ruck spanned from Southold to Orient and back to the Southold Fire Department, where a barbecue was held for participants at the end.

“Walk4Valor” has joined with Mission Roll Call, an advocacy group, that provides veteran organizations with a strong voice on the issue of suicides.

See more photos from the start of Saturday’s walk below:

Photos by Jeremy Garretson