William Stephen Taggart Jr. of Manorville, N.Y., passed away on June 22, 2022. He was 71 years old.

William (“Billy”) was born Jan. 5, 1951, and grew up in Wantagh and Southold, N.Y. He graduated from Mepham High School in Bellmore, N.Y. He served six years in the U.S. Navy, from January 1971, sailing on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea and at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

He worked for many years as a computer technician. Billy lovingly took care of his mother in her later years.

Billy loved playing the electric guitar and performed in a local band in his younger years growing up in Wantagh. He was an avid fan of the Yankees, Islanders, and the New York Football Giants.

Billy enjoyed cooking, especially grilling fresh Long Island bluefish and Peconic Bay scallops. He made a great turkey dinner and delicious pea soup.

Billy is survived by his sister Carol Taggart of West Milford, N.J., and Southold; his brother, John Taggart (Patricia) of Babylon and Southold; and his sister Eileen Mowry (Stephen) of Kingsport, Tenn., and Southold.

Billy is also survived by his nephews Richard Taggart (Marissa), Peter Taggart and Matthew Taggart. He was predeceased by his parents, William S. Taggart and Jane Taggart, and his nephew Stephen W. Mowry III.

Billy was laid to rest Aug. 29 at Calverton National Cemetery. A military burial ceremony was attended by his family and friends.

Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River assisted the family.

