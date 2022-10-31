Born February 15, 1938, Anthony John DeMaula Jr. passed away quietly at home with his family on Oct. 23, 2022.

Originally from Warwick, R.I., he resided in Mattituck for almost 60 years. He was predeceased by his sister Carol and wife of more than 50 years, Dorothy, who passed away in 2020. He is survived by his sons, Christopher and his wife, Laurel, of Schwenksville, Pa., and Matthew and his wife, Jennifer, of Flanders, N.Y. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Sierra and Michaela DeMaula, also of Schwenksville.

A proud Navy veteran, he served our country in the submarine service aboard SS-324 Blenny. A dedicated father, husband and friend, he spent his life working the waters of Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean as a commercial fisherman. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life — friendship, family, good food and drink and always provided the people around him with more laughs than tears.

His family will host a celebration of life at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck on Nov. 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of any flowers, the family asks that you donate in his name to a veteran’s charity of your choice.

Final interment ceremonies will be private.

